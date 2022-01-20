Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Foxton Attracts Spacious New NZMCA Motorhome Park

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 9:40 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Foxton’s reputation as an arts and heritage town is growing fast and attracts delighted visitors from far and wide. With increasing numbers of campervans exploring the town, the NZ Motorhome Caravan Association decided to open its own Motorhome Park – at the Foxton Racing Club grounds.

“This is an impressive vote of confidence in Te Awahou Foxton’s future as a visitor destination,” says Horowhenua District’s Mayor, Bernie Wanden.

“The good news just keeps on coming. We are a national awards finalist as our country’s ‘Most Beautiful Small Town’. The newly re-developed River Loop park is attracting plenty of families from out of town and has just achieved an international Green Flag Award. And Foxton Beach of course is bustling as an all-time summer favourite.”

The NZMCA represents over 58,000 family members and over 107,000 individuals nationwide.

“What attracted us to Foxton, is that it’s the ideal stopover between the cultural and culinary delights of Wellington, and all the adventures National Park and Mt Ruapehu have to offer,” says NZMCA National Manager, James Imlach.

“Our members tell us they are entertained by cultural attractions, walkways, cycle trails, beaches, rivers and amazing views and scenery. Te Awahou Foxton with the Beach, and the Tararua Ranges in the background, offers all of that. And the UNESCO-recognised wetlands, where you can watch the kuaka/godwits or a flock of spoonbills from only some 100 metres away. That’s just perfect.”

The Foxton Racing Club is an all-weather training and horse racing course that organises show jumping, dressage and showing events. The grounds are home to the Moutoa Pony Club and the Central Districts Equestrian Society.

“We are already used to hosting big events, like the annual National Pony Club Show Jumping Championships, when lots of campervans come to stay on our grounds,” says Steve Kupa, President of the Foxton Racing Club.

“It was a logical next step for us, to work in partnership with the NZMCA – who have full support from Horowhenua District Council. The Motorhome Park will be beneficial to everybody. The club gets extra revenues, visitors get a great environment where they can comfortably stay for a few days, and Foxton and Foxton Beach get people from out of town spending their holiday dollars.

“We painted the fence and refurbished the signage on State Highway 1, and we’re making our new visitors feel very welcome!”

“We want to offer our visitors a great all year round experience,” says Mayor Bernie. “There are so many attractions and activities to discover here. Plus we organise events almost every public holiday, whether it’s Waitangi Day, Easter, Matariki or ANZAC and Labour weekend. It’s all happening in Foxton!”

Foxton and Foxton Beach are home to high-adrenaline experiences like jetski hire on the Manawatū River, and the Cable Wakeboard Park. But visitors can also enjoy some quiet multi-cultural immersion at Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park.

There’s Māori and Dutch art galore, and heritage to discover in windmill De Molen and the Flax Stripper Museum. The award-winning Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom is home to a renowned art gallery and the Piriharakeke and Oranjehof museums that tell the stories of mana whenua and Dutch immigrants. Walkways take wanderers along the picturesque River Loop, with electric BBQs and a playground.

Foxton has been a ‘Motorhome Friendly Town’ for many years. “We’ve now taken the next step,” says Mayor Wanden. “The new Motorhome Park is a truly big step up in collaboration between the NZMCA and Council. It maximises opportunities in Foxton, which are to the benefit of all parties involved.”

