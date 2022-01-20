Missing Bucklands Beach Man Located
Thursday, 20 January 2022, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that the 52-year-old man from Bucklands
Beach who was reported missing earlier this week has been
located safe and well today.
Police want to thank the
public for their assistance in this
matter.
© Scoop Media
