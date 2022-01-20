Blue Skies For Most This Weekend

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 1:30 pm Press Release: MetService
MetService is forecasting another high pressure
system to sit over Aotearoa this coming weekend, bringing
dry and settled weather for most.
The cold front that
swept up the South Island on Wednesday is weakening away as
it tracks up the North Island today (Thursday). High
pressure from the Tasman Sea will then push onto NZ,
bringing a dry and sunny few days, aside from the odd shower
in Southland and along the east coasts.
While maximum
temperatures for most South Island spots have been left in
the teens today in the wake of the cold front, temperatures
around the country over the coming days are expected to
hover around average for late January.
“It’s
shaping up to be a great Wellington Anniversary weekend to
spend some time outdoors in the lower North Island,”
remarks MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan. “Aside from
one or two showers on Sunday, it looks like you can’t beat
Wellington on a good Anniversary weekend.”
However,
a change is on the horizon with a low pressure system
forecast to impact the North Island early next week,
bringing welcome rain to the browning lawns of places that
have seen little to no rain this year. This system is
bringing with it warm air from the tropics laden with
moisture, excellent for rain making.
