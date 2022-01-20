Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Caution Urged For Dog Owners And Swimmers As Toxic Algae Identified At Kapiti Sites

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Swimmers are being advised to take caution while dog owners should keep dogs on leashes or avoid two river sites along the Kapiti Coast with toxic algae, including detached algal mats being identified.

The sites are located at Otaki River at State Highway One and Waikanae River at Jim Cooke Park

Waikanae River at Jim Cooke Park

Greater Wellington Marine and Freshwater Team Leader, Dr Evan Harrison said “Toxic algae has increased to amber levels at the site meaning we strongly advise caution to swimmers and to check the LAWA website regularly for updates before getting in the water”.

The warning bears greater significance for dog owners as dogs like the smell and taste of the algae and a small piece, only around the size of a 50c coin, is enough to kill a dog.

“The risk is higher with detached algal mats being found at both sites, meaning the algae has broken off rocks in the riverbed and accumulated at the rivers edge, within easy reach for dogs, said Dr Harrison.

“With this warm weather hanging around, caution is advised for people and their pets until this warning has been removed from the LAWA website”

We’ve seen sites that are safe to swim in, move to dangerous warning levels within a matter of days. The warm weather is accelerating that and it’s important to check the latest status on LAWA” added Dr Harrison.

Greater Wellington is currently monitoring popular swimming spots around the region on a weekly basis to ensure the community knows when where it’s safe to swim.

Members of the public who think they or their dogs have been in contact with toxic algae should see your doctor or ring Healthline on 0800 611 116 and for their dogs, take it immediately to the nearest vet.

 

Learn more about toxic algae.

Check for toxic algae alerts at the LAWA website

Additional information on Toxic Algae:

What causes it:

  • Toxic algae in our rivers are actually not algae at all, but cyanobacteria, which is commonly referred to as blue-green algae. Cyanobacteria are naturally present in all New Zealand waterways, but can grow to dangerous levels when the weather is particularly hot and dry.
  • During summer, we tend to see more of these harmful blooms in our regions rivers, making the swimming sites especially dangerous for people and dogs.
  • These blooms last until there is a flushing event due to heavy rain.

Staying safe:

People:

  • Toxic algae is considered a health risk to people, particularly young children. Because kids are inquisitive and more likely to pick up toxic algae and then put their fingers in their mouths, special care should be taken when swimming with them.
  • Swallowing water containing toxic algae can make humans very sick with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Contact can also cause irritation of the skin, eyes, nose and mouth.

Dogs:

  • Toxic algae is lethal to dogs. It contains a ‘neuro-toxin’ which kills dogs by blocking their nerves from communicating with eachother.
  • If there has been an alert issued, or you think you have spotted a toxic algal bloom, keep your dog on a lead ad away from the water to ensure they don’t eat any algal mats.
  • In extreme cases, a dog may die within 30 minutes of eating toxic algae, so we encourage people to remember that preventing poisoning is better than any known treatment.
  • Symptoms in dogs include seizures, severe vomiting and diarrhoea. If your dog has any of these sypmtoms, take them to the nearest vet immediately. Make sure to tell your vet that you think it may have ingested toxic algae, so that they can give it the best treatment as quickly as possible.

How to spot it:

Toxic algae blooms appear differently in lakes and rivers. We recommend you follow these tips to spot it in each location:

Rivers

  • Look for black, green or brown slime on rocks, or brown or black "mats" at the river's edge that have a velvety texture and earthy/musty smell.
  • If you see toxic algae, be cautious and avoid that river site, particularly if you have a dog.
  • Check for alerts on the LAWA website, which provides live updates on where it is safe to swim.

Lakes

Lakes in the Wellington region are not part of our monitoring program, as river swimming spots are much more popular. However, we encourage you to know what to look for in lakes as well as rivers.

  • If the water has a "pea soup appearance", it could contain toxic algae. Discoloured, cloudy water with small green blobs suspended in it should be avoided.

Ocean:

  • Toxic algae is quickly deactivated by saltwater, so is not harmful once it reaches the sea.
  • However, you should ensure the area is safe for swimming by visiting the LAWA website, as the sea can contain harmful bacteria.

What we’re doing about it:

  • Unfortunately, due to the impact of hot dry weather on toxic algae blooms, there is no quick or obvious solution to prevent them. For this reason, people are strongly advised to learn what toxic algae looks like, and swim elsewhere if they see it.
  • Greater Wellington works with other councils and Regional Public Health to monitor the safety of our waterways, and issue warnings when blooms occur.

This includes signs at key sites where toxic algae is considered a hazard, and updates online.

