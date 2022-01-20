Horowhenua Council Parks And Green Spaces Are Among The Best In The World

Horowhenua District Council have been recognised with some of the best green spaces, parks and gardens worldwide.

The prestigious 2021/2022 international Green Flag Awards was awarded to five parks across Horowhenua this year, including the two new entries, Te Maire Park in Shannon and Foxton's Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park.

With five Green Flags awarded this year, the Horowhenua Council is now second in the country, only exceeded by Auckland Council with seven green spaces recognised.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark for managing outdoor recreational spaces worldwide. The awards aim to ensure that everyone has access to good quality green spaces that meet the community's needs.

Twenty-four parks and open spaces in Aotearoa have been awarded 2021/22 Green Flag.

Horowhenua Council parks awarded with this year's Green Flag Awards are:

· Thompson House Park, Horowhenua District Council

· Holben Reserve, Horowhenua District Council

· Driscoll Reserve, Horowhenua District Council

· Te Maire Park, Horowhenua District Council (NEW)

· Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park, Horowhenua District Council (NEW)

Council's Parks and Property Manager Arthur Nelson said having five of our district's parks recognised with a Green Flag makes us immensely proud. It is the result of a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic having a significant impact on our lives over the last 22 months, open spaces have been highly valued by our residents to enjoy getting fresh air and connecting with nature, as well as getting much needed exercise during the ever changing restrictions."

Horowhenua District Council and our contracting partners Recreational Services Ltd and Horrobin & Hodge manage 12 sportsfields and 82 open spaces. "We are committed to providing high quality open spaces for our residents that meet the needs of the community. Involvement in this green flag accreditation process aligns perfectly with the goals for our parks and reserves," Mr Nelson elaborated.

Recreation Aotearoa, the organisation responsible for managing and judging the New Zealand Green Flag Award, were thrilled to see many parks achieve Green Flag status another year in a row and were pleased to have several new parks added to the list.

Recreation Aotearoa Parks, Play, and Open Spaces Manager Garrett Blair said, "The Green Flag Award is a significant way for us to recognise the value of these parks, as well as those people who work hard every day to create high quality outdoor experiences and places for our growing communities."

Horowhenua District's Mayor Bernie Wanden said, "Our parks and reserves are important for the wellbeing of our community. As the district’s population grows, additional pressure is placed on our parks and open spaces. Council is committed to developing existing parks and plans for new open spaces and reserves to improve our natural environment for current and future generations to enjoy. I want to thank Council staff and contractors for their expertise and dedication to providing quality open spaces and parks for the community."

The winning sites will be gifted a Green Flag to fly proudly in our parks for the public to see.

