Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horowhenua Council Parks And Green Spaces Are Among The Best In The World

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council have been recognised with some of the best green spaces, parks and gardens worldwide.

The prestigious 2021/2022 international Green Flag Awards was awarded to five parks across Horowhenua this year, including the two new entries, Te Maire Park in Shannon and Foxton's Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park.

With five Green Flags awarded this year, the Horowhenua Council is now second in the country, only exceeded by Auckland Council with seven green spaces recognised.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark for managing outdoor recreational spaces worldwide. The awards aim to ensure that everyone has access to good quality green spaces that meet the community's needs.

Twenty-four parks and open spaces in Aotearoa have been awarded 2021/22 Green Flag.

Horowhenua Council parks awarded with this year's Green Flag Awards are:

· Thompson House Park, Horowhenua District Council

· Holben Reserve, Horowhenua District Council

· Driscoll Reserve, Horowhenua District Council

· Te Maire Park, Horowhenua District Council (NEW)

· Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park, Horowhenua District Council (NEW)

Council's Parks and Property Manager Arthur Nelson said having five of our district's parks recognised with a Green Flag makes us immensely proud. It is the result of a lot of hard work behind the scenes.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic having a significant impact on our lives over the last 22 months, open spaces have been highly valued by our residents to enjoy getting fresh air and connecting with nature, as well as getting much needed exercise during the ever changing restrictions."

Horowhenua District Council and our contracting partners Recreational Services Ltd and Horrobin & Hodge manage 12 sportsfields and 82 open spaces. "We are committed to providing high quality open spaces for our residents that meet the needs of the community. Involvement in this green flag accreditation process aligns perfectly with the goals for our parks and reserves," Mr Nelson elaborated.

Recreation Aotearoa, the organisation responsible for managing and judging the New Zealand Green Flag Award, were thrilled to see many parks achieve Green Flag status another year in a row and were pleased to have several new parks added to the list.

Recreation Aotearoa Parks, Play, and Open Spaces Manager Garrett Blair said, "The Green Flag Award is a significant way for us to recognise the value of these parks, as well as those people who work hard every day to create high quality outdoor experiences and places for our growing communities."

Horowhenua District's Mayor Bernie Wanden said, "Our parks and reserves are important for the wellbeing of our community. As the district’s population grows, additional pressure is placed on our parks and open spaces. Council is committed to developing existing parks and plans for new open spaces and reserves to improve our natural environment for current and future generations to enjoy. I want to thank Council staff and contractors for their expertise and dedication to providing quality open spaces and parks for the community."

The winning sites will be gifted a Green Flag to fly proudly in our parks for the public to see.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Northland To Move To Orange, NZ Prepared For Omicron


Northland will move to Orange at 11:59pm tonight, 20 January 2022, while the rest of New Zealand will remain at Orange as the Government prepares for Omicron to enter the community.
“Vaccination rates have continued to increase in Northland and are now at 89 percent first dose. The easing of the Auckland boundary over summer did not drive an increase in cases so we believe it is safe for Northland...
More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Responding To The Need In Tonga


The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet...
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>

Financial Services Federation: Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes
Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government “I told you so” when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance... More>>

CTU: Too Many Kiwi Workers Financially Vulnerable As Omicron Looms
With New Zealand on the precipice of an Omicron outbreak and the economic upheaval that comes with it, the CTU’s annual Mood of the Workforce Survey shows the vast majority of kiwi workers do not have the financial resources to survive a period of unemployment... More>>


Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 