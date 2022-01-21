Evacuated Residents Return Home At Ahipara

Residents from six properties on the outskirts of Ahipara have been allowed to return home after being evcuated overnight due to a fire on the hillside above.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Scott Marchant said the fire was contained. Ground crews supported by two helicopters are dealing with smouldering vegetation and suppressing small flare-ups. He expected the crews would be on site most of the day.

About five hectares of vegetation has burnt.

A fire investigator has been at the scene this morning.

© Scoop Media

