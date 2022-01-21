Restricted Fire Season For Taranaki District
Friday, 21 January 2022, 8:37 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
All of the Taranaki District has moved to a restricted
fire season as of 8am Friday 21 January.
This
restricted fire season means anyone wanting to light an
open-air fire will have to apply for a permit and follow the
conditions listed on the permit. You can apply for a permit
at checkitsalright.nz.
Taranaki
District Manager, David Utumapu says by putting these
restrictions in place, we can provide advice to the public
around safe fire use before it’s too late.
"It’s
been hot, and at times windy in Taranaki this summer -
conditions that make it very easy for a fire to get out of
control. Managing these fires now will prevent problems
later," he says.
"We want everyone lighting fires this
summer to be safe and aware of the weather conditions. If
it’s hot and windy, please don’t light a
fire."
For more information around lighting fires in a
restricted fire season, go to checkitsalright.nz.
