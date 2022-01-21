Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restricted Fire Season For Taranaki District

Friday, 21 January 2022, 8:37 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

All of the Taranaki District has moved to a restricted fire season as of 8am Friday 21 January.

This restricted fire season means anyone wanting to light an open-air fire will have to apply for a permit and follow the conditions listed on the permit. You can apply for a permit at checkitsalright.nz.

Taranaki District Manager, David Utumapu says by putting these restrictions in place, we can provide advice to the public around safe fire use before it’s too late.

"It’s been hot, and at times windy in Taranaki this summer - conditions that make it very easy for a fire to get out of control. Managing these fires now will prevent problems later," he says.

"We want everyone lighting fires this summer to be safe and aware of the weather conditions. If it’s hot and windy, please don’t light a fire."

For more information around lighting fires in a restricted fire season, go to checkitsalright.nz.

