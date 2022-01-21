Full Night Closures Weld Pass, SH1, Blenheim Over Five Nights From Mid-February
Friday, 21 January 2022, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be working on
the Weld Pass, on SH1 in Marlborough, for five full nights
mid-February.
The Weld Pass, between Blenheim and
Seddon, will be fully closed for asphalt
resurfacing.
Given the full overnight closure from 8
pm to 5 am, transport companies are being given early
warning, so they have time to plan around it.
The
detour route will be via SH7, the Lewis Pass.
The work
will run from Sunday 13 February through to Thursday night,
17 February, 8pm to 5am the next day. Weld Pass is a winding
section of SH1 (see aerial view below).
SH1 will fully
open each morning at 5am.
Waka Kotahi thanks all
drivers who will be inconvenienced by this work and
encourages everyone to plan for the opening times if they
can. Traffic will be queued at each end between opening
times.
Electronic mobile signs will advertise the
closures at each end ie near Blenheim at the Roadhouse entry
and in Seddon as well as fixed signs in other
places.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Northland will move to Orange at 11:59pm tonight, 20 January 2022, while the rest of New Zealand will remain at Orange as the Government prepares for Omicron to enter the community.
“Vaccination rates have continued to increase in Northland and are now at 89 percent first dose. The easing of the Auckland boundary over summer did not drive an increase in cases so we believe it is safe for Northland... More>>
ALSO:
The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet... More>>