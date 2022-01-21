Search Suspended For Missing Man Kukama Waa
Friday, 21 January 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have suspended the search for missing Northland
man Kukama Waa.
After extensive search efforts in the
remote and rugged Pipiwai forest area proved unsuccessful in
locating Mr Waa, the decision was made to suspend the
physical search yesterday.
Following the missing
persons report for Mr Waa, aged 58, being received on
January 5th, a large search and rescue mission was carried
out around Pipiwai involving specialist search teams and
dogs, as well as the Eagle helicopter.
Senior Sergeant
Cliff Metcalfe says Police will continue to investigate Mr
Waa’s disappearance and any information received relating
to his disappearance will be followed up.
“We want
to thank the Mr Waa’s extended whanau and the wider
Pipiwai community for their help and support during the
search.”
The last confirmed sighting of Mr Waa, who
is hearing impaired and also has physical and intellectual
impairments, was in bush area near Pipiwai on the morning of
January 5th.
Anyone with any information or sightings
of Kukama Waa is asked to call Police on 105, quoting file
number
220106/6085.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Northland will move to Orange at 11:59pm tonight, 20 January 2022, while the rest of New Zealand will remain at Orange as the Government prepares for Omicron to enter the community.
“Vaccination rates have continued to increase in Northland and are now at 89 percent first dose. The easing of the Auckland boundary over summer did not drive an increase in cases so we believe it is safe for Northland... More>>
ALSO:
The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet... More>>