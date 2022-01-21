Council Extends Need For Vaccine Pass To Enter Civic Building

Kāpiti Coast District Council is extending the requirement for a vaccine pass to be carried by anyone entering all its public buildings from next Tuesday (25 January), including the Civic Building in Paraparaumu, Acting Chief Executive James Jefferson says.

“We’ve taken this step following consultation with our staff on how to keep them, their families, friends, customers, and suppliers safe,” Mr Jefferson said.

“It makes things clear and simple – everyone over 12 years old entering or using any indoor public Council facility will have to be prepared to ‘mask, scan, pass’ from next Tuesday.

“This requirement for the public also extends to all Council employees and contractors and suppliers who need to enter Council service centres and community facilities.

“It also means vaccine passes will be needed to attend in person all Council Committee and Community Board meetings, workshops and briefings held in the Council Chamber and in our other community facilities across the district. Council meetings are routinely livestreamed from our council chamber which enables public participation. We are exploring options to enable remote participation at other venues,” Mr Jefferson said.

Mayor Gurunathan says he fully supports the management team’s decision to require vaccine passes at all Council public buildings.

“The Kāpiti Coast has many vulnerable residents, especially elderly people who are more at risk if New Zealand’s efforts to ward off this highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 fail. Council takes its responsibility to them, our staff, our wider community, and visitors to our district extremely seriously,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who has taken the new requirement for vaccine passes in their stride. This summer we’ve had literally thousands of people enjoying our pools, libraries, halls, and special facilities such as the new Waka Kori play trailer. I want to say thank you for the manaakitanga shown by the vast majority of users who have been happy to do the right thing by our community by getting vaccinated.

“If you’re eligible and haven’t done so yet please get the vaccine or your booster and join in the fun with the rest of us while the great summer weather continues.”

See the Council website www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/OurServicesCovid19 for full details and updates on our services under the traffic light system.

