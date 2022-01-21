Pōneke Makes Play While The Sun Shines

Summer has definitely arrived in the capital with everything heating up – including the capital’s events calendar.

There are events happening all over the city, on the waterfront, and around our communities, showcasing local talent with an array of vibrant, colourful, multi-cultural, diverse and creative activities for everyone to enjoy.

While the Pasifika and Pride festivals have been postponed to a later date, the Gardens and Kids Magic have both been reimagined with the self-guided daytime Gardens Magic for people to spend a fun day out with their whānau and friends.

The main events:

Summer Sampler – December 04 2021 - January 30 2022

Wellington Waterfront

Roving performance, pop-ups, activations, and publicly accessible spectacles happening every weekend along the waterfront – and check out the pop-up village while you’re there.

Hilma af Klint : The Secret Paintings – 4 Dec 2021 – 27 Mar 2022

City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi

Hidden from view for decades, the radically abstract paintings of Hilma af Klint come to New Zealand for the very first time.

hilma.citygallery.org.nz

Destination Mars – 11 Dec 2021 – 20 Mar 2022

Te Papa

Rocket the whole family into outer space as part of the interactive space mission at Te Papa.

www.festival.nz

Gardens Trail – 11-30 January

10.30am – 6pm daily

Botanic Garden ki Paekākā

A self-guided daytime tour – featuring an enchanted Gardens Gallery of art and sonic installations.

wellington.govt.nz/gardens-trail

Summer Sanctuary School Holidays – 17-28 Jan

Zealandia

Head up to Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne for two weeks of workshops and activities. From exploring Micro Worlds, creating Wire Forests and Papermaking to Whānau Yoga, Under 5’s Day, and Ranger Takeover there’s plenty to experience.

visitzealandia.com/Events

SuperSmash – Mon 24 Jan

Cello Basin Reserve

Celebrate Wellington Anniversary with a double-header Super Smash. Watch the Blaze and the Firebirds knock their Northern Braves counterparts for six in the final matches before the knock-outs.

supersmash.co.nz

World Wetlands Weekend – 29-30 Jan

Zealandia

To celebrate World Wetlands Day we are having a weekend of all things wetlands to share how amazing and important these habitats are. Everyone is welcome, all activities are free! visitzealandia.com

Gindulgence – 29-30 Jan

Frank Kitts Park

A celebration of all things gin, this boutique experience offers a fabulous day out on the Wellington Waterfront.

www.gindulgence.co.nz

Swim the Lighthouse Ocean Swim – Sun 30 Jan

Set yourself an open water challenge in the capital’s Oriental Bay.

www.oceanswim.co.nz

Lunar New Year Festival – 1-12 Feb

There’ll be a diverse range of cultural performances, workshops, culinary experiences, and arts and crafts found around the city to celebrate the Year of the Water Tiger.

lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz

Whānau Film Night – Sat 5 Feb

Waitangi Park, free entry, 6-9pm

Pack a picnic dinner and join us at Waitangi Park for an evening of outdoor cinema. Enjoy an hour of Māori/indigenous animated short films curated by Wairoa Film Festival, followed by the feature film Footrot Flats (1986), with soundtrack by Sir Dave Dobbyn.

Wellington.govt.nz/waitangi

Te Rā o Waitangi – Sun 6 Feb

Waitangi Park, free entry, noon-6pm

Bring your friends and whānau, and enjoy an award-winning line-up of Māori performers, kai and culture.

Wellington.govt.nz/waitangi

Wine and Food Festival – Saturday 12 Feb

Waitangi Park

The festival brings together the best of local cuisines, matched with local wineries and breweries that reflect the best of summer – sun, outdoors, fine wine, delicious food, great music and fun with friends.

www.wineandfoodfestival.co.nz

Island Bay Festival – 12-20 Feb

An action-packed festival of activities and events including the Blessing of the Boats, a Day in the Park with music and market stalls, the South Coast Arts Trail, and a Cheese Festival.

islandbayfestival.org.nz

Performance Arcade – 17-27 Feb

The Performance Arcade is a beloved free, award-winning summer festival of live art, music and performance that delights art enthusiasts, passers-by and visitors to Te Whanganui-a-Tara every year.

theperformancearcade.com

Imagining Decolonisation – 18-20 Feb

Toi Pōneke Arts Centre and Wharewaka Function Centre

9am-9pm

This 3-day Wānanga will be a think-tank, a call to action, and a step ‘in process’ towards decolonisation in Aotearoa.

https://toiponeke.nz/

Round the Bays – Sun 20 Feb

Frank Kitts Park “Round the Bays” to Kilbirnie Park

Brendan Foot Supersite Round the Bays is an iconic Wellington event that encourages physical activity and options for everyone.

https://www.wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz/

Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts – 21 Feb – 20 Mar

Join the celebration of creativity and enjoy a wide range of free and ticketed events and immersive experiences, including music, opera, theatre, dance, visual arts, and literature. https://www.festival.nz/

Pipes in the Park – Sat 26 Feb

Waitangi Park

Wellington's very own Highland Games! Pipe Band competition, Solo Piping, Highland dancing, Irish Dancing, Clans, Castles (of the bouncy kind) and Craft Markets.

Parking Day – Fri 4 March

Wellington Sculpture Trust is pleased to announce PARK(ing) Day 2022. Inner-city car parks get taken over and transformed by the creative community for the day.

Capital Enduro – 5-6 March

The Capital Enduro is a new mountain biking competition across three world class peaks in Wellington. The event will showcase just how epic Wellington trails are for mountain bike racing, and gives local riders a chance to hit the big leagues too.

www.capitalenduro.co.nz

Wellington Dragon Boat festival – 5-6 March

Wellington Harbour

Racing from 9am each day, free to watch. Join us on the Wellington Waterfront for a weekend of Dragon-Boat racing with some fierce competition.

BOWLZILLA – Sat 5 March

Waitangi Park

BOWLZILLA celebrates its 7th anniversary in the capital with the country’s biggest skating festival coming to the Waitangi Park bowl to crown the nation’s top skaters. www.bowlzilla.net

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup – 13-30 March

Cello Basin Reserve

Watch home favourite WHITE FERNS; world class South Africans; defending champions England and the star-studded Australian line-up compete for world cup glory. tickets.cricketworldcup.com

Ōtari Seminar Series – 15-29 March

A series of talks about the environment, conservation, weeds and history of Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush.

wellingtongardens.nz/events

Jim Beam Homegrown – Sat 19 March

Wellington Waterfront

The biggest celebration of Kiwi music returns to the Wellington waterfront with a huge line-up of artists bringing together fans from all over the country.

www.homegrown.net.nz

CubaDupa – 26-27 March

Cuba Street Precinct

The two-day celebration of Cuba Street, Wellington's best-loved and best-known street, and Aotearoa's most creative and diverse festival returns in March.

www.cubadupa.co.nz

SIX60 Saturdays – Sat 26 Mar

Sky Stadium

Kiwi icons Six60 are bringing their Saturdays tour to the capital.

six60.co.nz

As per Ministry of Health guidelines to keep our communities safe, most events will require vaccine passes for entry. Check out the event websites for requirements, any costs and more information.

Keep an eye on updates about events on Wellington.govt.nz/events and Council’s social media channels.

