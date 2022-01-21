Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff Pledges $25,000 From Mayoral Relief Fund To Support Tonga Recovery

Friday, 21 January 2022, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council

Mayor Phil Goff has today pledged $25,000 from Auckland’s Mayoral Fund for the Pacific to support disaster recovery efforts in Tonga following the recent Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano eruption and following tsunami. The support is provided from a charitable trust fund—set up for the purpose of disaster relief in the Pacific—to which businesses, individuals and Auckland Council have contributed over time.

The funding commitment was made at a relief drive at Mt Smart Stadium attended by Mayor Goff, MPs Jenny Salesa and Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki, and councillors Alf Filipaina, Josephine Bartley, and Efeso Collins. Mayor Goff also delivered a personal donation of foodstuffs at the event to support those in need.

“When a natural disaster strikes those in our neighbourhood, it is the right thing to do to give a helping hand to those in need,” Mayor Goff says.

“We are mindful that with our large local Tongan community in Auckland, there are many in our city with close family ties to Tonga who will be concerned about their families’ ability to meet basic human needs.

“The volcanic eruption and tsunami has—in addition to causing loss of life—created major destruction of homes and community infrastructure.

“We have already extended our sympathy to Tonga and offered technical expertise to help in the recovery, but this will help in a material way, including enabling families here to provide direct support back to their village and families.”

Manukau Councillor Alf Filipaina says, “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the volcano and tsunami, and our hearts go out to those families who have lost loved ones in this disaster or have sustained damage to their homes.”

“I acknowledge also Auckland Council Governance Director Phil Wilson, protector of the Mayoral Fund for the Pacific, and Joy Marslin, Chief Executive of the Auckland Foundation, which holds the fund, for their assistance in making this support available.”

How to donate

The donation drive was organised by the Aotearoa Tonga Relief Committee, which is urgently seeking donations of non-perishable food and bottled water for the people of Tonga. Priority will be given for family-to-family donations.

Donations can be dropped off at Mt Smart Stadium, Maurice Road entrance, from 9am to 8pm on Friday 21 January.

Basic food items and bottled water will be a priority, with donations of the following items preferred:

  • bottled water
  • rice
  • flour
  • cooking oil
  • sugar
  • cabin bread
  • canned foods especially tinned fish and meat
  • toilet paper
  • tents, kerosene lamps, torches, rechargeable lanterns.

Vaccination passports will be required to enter Mt Smart Stadium.

Government: Northland To Move To Orange, NZ Prepared For Omicron


Northland will move to Orange at 11:59pm tonight, 20 January 2022, while the rest of New Zealand will remain at Orange as the Government prepares for Omicron to enter the community.
"Vaccination rates have continued to increase in Northland and are now at 89 percent first dose. The easing of the Auckland boundary over summer did not drive an increase in cases so we believe it is safe for Northland...
Gordon Campbell: On Responding To The Need In Tonga


The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet...
Science Media Centre: Omicron Outbreak Would Move The Country To Red - Expert Reaction
The Prime Minister has announced if Omicron cases spread into the community, the country will move to the traffic light system's Red setting within 48 hours. Jacinda Ardern also mentioned there will be changes to the country's testing regime, with more use of Rapid Antigen Tests...


Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night's undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today...


Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January...



Statistics: Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers
The number of people crossing New Zealand's border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today. There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures...


Financial Services Federation: Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes
Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government "I told you so" when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance...

CTU: Too Many Kiwi Workers Financially Vulnerable As Omicron Looms
With New Zealand on the precipice of an Omicron outbreak and the economic upheaval that comes with it, the CTU's annual Mood of the Workforce Survey shows the vast majority of kiwi workers do not have the financial resources to survive a period of unemployment...

