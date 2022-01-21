Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

FLUF World And Beyond Have Raised Over $1million Through Their NFT Community On Behalf Of The Auckland City Mission

Friday, 21 January 2022, 8:28 pm
Press Release: FLUF World

FLUF World and Beyond have raised over $1million through their NFT community on behalf of the Auckland City Mission in a surprise one day charity auction.

FLUF World, Beyond and Snoop Dogg teamed up this week to pull together a charity auction to help those in need by raising money for the Auckland City Mission.

Seven FLUF World NFTs were paired with seven limited edition Snoop themed ‘Burrow’ spaces designed by Wellington based Beyond and sold on the NFT trading platform OpenSea with the help of the FLUF World NFT community.

The relationship with the Auckland City Mission and Non-Fungible Labs, who own FLUF World, began with a $100,000 donation to the charity just before Christmas.

The past week has been a big stepping stone for FLUF World after securing a partnership with rapper and celebrity Snoop Dogg, who is working to create his own NFTs, as well as themed digital merchandise. The NFT company has also released the first of its ‘Burrow’ spaces – places where ‘Flufs’,‘Party Bears’, and other NFT avatars will be able to inhabit in the metaverse.

“I’ve been passionate about Auckland City Mission as a charity for some time. While I was visiting the Mission a few days ago, it occurred to me… While it’s great we are creating digital burrows for the FLUFs, why can’t we be helping the Mission house actual people who just need a place to call home. I talked to the team and next thing you know we were organizing the auction. I never dreamed we would raise over $1million NZ dollars in one day. I couldn’t have been more proud of our community,” says Co-Founder Brooke Howard Smith.

For the NFT community the FLUF World Discord server is a place to chat about the latest news in the metaverse and find out what’s happening with the minted FLUF and Party Bear NFTs. Discord has been a-buzz over the past few days in the leadup to their hotly anticipated ‘Burrows’ release, spurred on by the announcement of the Snoop collab and the surprise charity auction. The FLUF team are also working on music collaborations for their new Party Packs concept which includes work with electronic duo Disclosure.

“Building these beautiful burrows for the virtual world is one thing, but to be able to support such a worthy cause and make a difference in the real world is just incredible. The team at Beyond feel very privileged to be able to recognise the hard work that the Auckland City Mission do,” says COO Beyond Studio, Anton Mitchell

#AucklandCityMission #Burrows

Check out the fluffle: https://fluf.world/

Watch the charity auction recording with Fluf World team members, Helen Robinson and team from the Auckland City Mission:

https://fb.watch/aFxz_9DMHe/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from FLUF World on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Northland To Move To Orange, NZ Prepared For Omicron


Northland will move to Orange at 11:59pm tonight, 20 January 2022, while the rest of New Zealand will remain at Orange as the Government prepares for Omicron to enter the community.
“Vaccination rates have continued to increase in Northland and are now at 89 percent first dose. The easing of the Auckland boundary over summer did not drive an increase in cases so we believe it is safe for Northland...
More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Responding To The Need In Tonga


The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet...
More>>



 
 



Science Media Centre: Omicron Outbreak Would Move The Country To Red - Expert Reaction
The Prime Minister has announced if Omicron cases spread into the community, the country will move to the traffic light system's Red setting within 48 hours. Jacinda Ardern also mentioned there will be changes to the country's testing regime, with more use of Rapid Antigen Tests... More>>


Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>



Statistics: Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers
The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today. There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures... More>>


Financial Services Federation: Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes
Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government “I told you so” when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance... More>>

CTU: Too Many Kiwi Workers Financially Vulnerable As Omicron Looms
With New Zealand on the precipice of an Omicron outbreak and the economic upheaval that comes with it, the CTU’s annual Mood of the Workforce Survey shows the vast majority of kiwi workers do not have the financial resources to survive a period of unemployment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 