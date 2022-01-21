Have You Seen Lawrence O'Connell?

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Lawrence O'Connell, who

has been reported missing in the Rangiora area.

He was last seen in the early afternoon today, 21 January, at an address on

King Street.

He was wearing black trackpants, a navy blue polo shirt, and a knitted

jumper.

Lawrence walks with a walking stick.

Anyone who has seen Lawrence since early this afternoon is asked to contact

Police on 111 and quote event number P049383309.

