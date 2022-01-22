Police monitoring gang-related funeral procession

Police are today monitoring driver behaviour related to a gang-related tangi in Beach Haven.

A large funeral procession has just commenced, heading from Beach Haven to Schnapper Rock Cemetery.

Disappointingly, we are already seeing instances of reckless driving, endangering other road users, as well as hostile behaviour towards police staff monitoring the procession.

We want to reassure the public that we take this behaviour extremely seriously and will be taking enforcement action where offenders can be identified.

Staff will be capturing footage from the procession to enable identification of offenders.

We would also like to hear from any members of the public who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage showing possible criminal offending.

If you can help, please get in touch via 105.

