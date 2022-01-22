Police monitoring gang-related funeral procession
Saturday, 22 January 2022, 2:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are today monitoring driver behaviour related to a
gang-related tangi in Beach Haven.
A large funeral
procession has just commenced, heading from Beach Haven to
Schnapper Rock Cemetery.
Disappointingly, we are
already seeing instances of reckless driving, endangering
other road users, as well as hostile behaviour towards
police staff monitoring the procession.
We want to
reassure the public that we take this behaviour extremely
seriously and will be taking enforcement action where
offenders can be identified.
Staff will be capturing
footage from the procession to enable identification of
offenders.
We would also like to hear from any
members of the public who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage
showing possible criminal offending.
If you can
help, please get in touch via 105.
