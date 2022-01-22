Serious Crash, Southern Motorway, Ellerslie - Auckland City

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on Auckland's southern motorway in Ellerslie.

The crash, between a car and a motorbike, occurred about 1:45pm in the northbound lanes.

One person has sustained serious injuries.

Two northbound lanes will be closed while emergency services are at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

