Man Dies Following Water Incident - Otara Bay, Coromandel

One person has died following a water incident at Otara Bay, in the Coromandel.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 2:30pm, where a snorkeller had been pulled from the water.

Medical attention was administered, however the victim died at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

