7.30pm UPDATE - Fire, Evergreen Crescent, Trentham

Fire and Emergency is asking Silverstream residents to please conserve water in their houses as the reservoir fills back up. Wellington Water has allowed firefighters access to the reservoir for firefighting use.

Helicopters will continue operations at the fire until 8.30pm tonight. Ground crews will remain on scene, but we are planning to scale crew numbers back around 9.30pm. Some ground crews will remain on scene to monitor overnight. There is still a lot of smoke around. If you are affected by the smoke, particularly those downwind of the fire, please keep your windows and doors closed. If you need medical advice please call healthline on 0800 611 116. If you need urgent medical attention, please call 111.

