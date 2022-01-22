7.30pm UPDATE - Fire, Evergreen Crescent, Trentham
Saturday, 22 January 2022, 7:37 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency is asking Silverstream residents to
please conserve water in their houses as the reservoir fills
back up. Wellington Water has allowed firefighters access to
the reservoir for firefighting use.
Helicopters will
continue operations at the fire until 8.30pm tonight. Ground
crews will remain on scene, but we are planning to scale
crew numbers back around 9.30pm. Some ground crews will
remain on scene to monitor overnight. There is still a lot
of smoke around. If you are affected by the smoke,
particularly those downwind of the fire, please keep your
windows and doors closed. If you need medical advice please
call healthline on 0800 611 116. If you need urgent medical
attention, please call
111.
