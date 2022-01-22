Police Seek Information Following Hawera Attempted Robbery
Saturday, 22 January 2022, 8:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information from the public following
an attempted aggravated robbery in Hawera
tonight.
About 6:50pm a man entered Turuturu Grocery
on Glover Road, Hawera, and threatened a staff member with a
knife.
The man then fled on foot down Totara Road
without taking anything from the store.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who
may have seen the man pictured this evening.
He is of
skinny build and was wearing beige or brown shorts, white
high-top shoes, and a dark coloured t-shirt.
Anyone
with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote
event number P049394978.
Alternatively information can
be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Northland will move to Orange at 11:59pm tonight, 20 January 2022, while the rest of New Zealand will remain at Orange as the Government prepares for Omicron to enter the community.
“Vaccination rates have continued to increase in Northland and are now at 89 percent first dose. The easing of the Auckland boundary over summer did not drive an increase in cases so we believe it is safe for Northland... More>>
ALSO:
The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet... More>>