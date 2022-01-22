Police Seek Information Following Hawera Attempted Robbery

Police are seeking information from the public following an attempted aggravated robbery in Hawera tonight.

About 6:50pm a man entered Turuturu Grocery on Glover Road, Hawera, and threatened a staff member with a knife.

The man then fled on foot down Totara Road without taking anything from the store.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen the man pictured this evening.

He is of skinny build and was wearing beige or brown shorts, white high-top shoes, and a dark coloured t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P049394978.

Alternatively information can be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

