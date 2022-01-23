Assistance Sought To Identify Man Found Deceased In Tauranga

Tauranga Police are seeking assistance to identify a man
who was found deceased this morning in Tauranga
Harbour.
Emergency services were alerted at 7.50am
that a body had been seen in the Harbour, and it was
recovered by Coast Guard a short time later.
The man
is described as Caucasian, balding with white hair, and is
of slim build and medium height.
He was wearing a
white Mount Maunganui golf course polo shirt with thin
green, black and red stripes (pictured), underneath a navy
blue woollen vest; light brown shorts and a brown leather
belt (pictured); and leather boat shoes.
He
was also wearing a gold, square-faced analogue watch and a
St John home alarm pendant around his neck.
Anyone who
has information which could help us identify this man is
asked to contact Tauranga Police via 105 and quote event
number
P049399806.
