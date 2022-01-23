Assistance Sought To Identify Man Found Deceased In Tauranga

Tauranga Police are seeking assistance to identify a man who was found deceased this morning in Tauranga Harbour.

Emergency services were alerted at 7.50am that a body had been seen in the Harbour, and it was recovered by Coast Guard a short time later.

The man is described as Caucasian, balding with white hair, and is of slim build and medium height.

He was wearing a white Mount Maunganui golf course polo shirt with thin green, black and red stripes (pictured), underneath a navy blue woollen vest; light brown shorts and a brown leather belt (pictured); and leather boat shoes.

He was also wearing a gold, square-faced analogue watch and a St John home alarm pendant around his neck.

Anyone who has information which could help us identify this man is asked to contact Tauranga Police via 105 and quote event number P049399806.

