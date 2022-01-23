Police investigating attempted aggravated robbery
Sunday, 23 January 2022, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating attempted aggravated robbery -
Christchurch
This morning at around 9am Police attended an
attempted aggravated robbery at the Grower Direct Market on
Yaldhurst Road, Sockburn, Christchurch.
Three
offenders entered the store with what is believed to be a
firearm and attempted to rob the store, although they were
unsuccessful.
There were other customers in the
store at the time, however no one was harmed.
Following the robbery attempt the offenders decamped in
a vehicle which Police have now located close to the initial
scene.
Enquiries are currently ongoing to find the
offenders, if you have any
information regarding the
above events please contact 111 and quote the
event
number P049400211.
