Remains found, Pipiwai

Police last night were advised that human remains had been located in the bush in Pipiwai, Northland.

The remains have not yet been formally identified, however Police can confirm they are in an area near where Northland man Kukama Waa was missing.

The formal search for Mr Waa had been suspended on Friday 21 January, after a large search and rescue mission over the previous fortnight.

The remains were found by members of Mr Waa’s whānau, who had continued searching following suspension of the formal search.

Our thoughts are with Mr Waa’s whānau and loved ones at this difficult time.

An update will be provided in the coming days, once formal identification has taken place.

