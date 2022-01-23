Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Coast District Council Is Ready For ‘Red’

Sunday, 23 January 2022, 7:20 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

 Kāpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says the move of the whole country into ‘red’ under the traffic light system in our response to COVID-19 will be less drastic than previous alert levels changes, but there are still changes people need to be aware of at the Council’s public facilities.

 “I urge everyone to continue to keep up the strong efforts of the past two years. We are going to have to accept the fact that COVID-19 will be in present in our communities, and we will have people self-isolating at home. But this does not mean giving up our efforts to slow the virus,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

 “It is now more important than ever that we support those who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and encourage people eligible for a booster shot do so as soon as they can.

 “Vaccination will help minimise the spread of the virus and keep our vulnerable people and those that can’t be vaccinated safe. It will also minimise the impacts on our already stretched public health system.

 “We encourage anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms to stay home and get a test – this is not the time to shrug your shoulders and give up,” he said.

 “Learning to live with this virus safely requires us to follow the rules. This means wearing a mask every time you step outside your household bubble, maintaining physical distancing, and keeping track of where you’ve been using the QR codes provided,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

 “As always, the single, trusted source of the truth is the Ministry of Health and its Unite against COVID-19 (covid19.govt.nz) website so please see there for guidance about what you can and should do at red, and how to be prepared if there is sickness in the community or you have to isolate at home. We can get through this together.”

 Kāpiti Coast District Council Acting Chief Executive James Jefferson said the Council had protocols in place to keep our staff and visitors to our facilities safe.

 “Our facilities will remain open during the 'red' setting, and the visitor limits and restrictions based on 1-metre social distancing continue. All visitors aged over 12 years and three months are required to use their My Vaccine Pass to enter. When visiting our facilities please wear a mask and scan in. And please, if you’re feeling unwell, get tested and stay home,” Mr Jefferson said.

 “Be kind to our staff who are doing their best to keep things open and ticking over.

 “We signalled last week that anyone entering all Council public buildings will need a vaccine pass, including the Civic Building, from noon on Tuesday.”

 From Monday, information on the Council website will be updated to tell you what you need to know to use our facilities under ‘red’. See: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/covid19  

 “We also encourage you to follow our Council Facebook page and to sign up to our weekly e-newsletter Everything Kāpiti for updates,” Mr Jefferson said.

