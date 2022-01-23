Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Exercise Facilities Fully Prepared For Red Setting

Sunday, 23 January 2022, 8:21 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New Zealand’s facilities are prepared and ready to operate from 11.59pm tonight in the new covid omicron red setting, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

“Auckland has done this before and the rest of the gyms in Aotearoa have had detailed guidance from us since December last year,” he says

“Our major concern moving forward is that the government holds the course on this and doesn't buckle to the emotional fear-mongering by the small number of high profile but non-scientific epidemiologists who want to lock us down and put further restrictions in place.

“We implore the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to engage with us if they are planning new protocols for the exercise industry because we can help. But we think the balance is right at red.

“ExerciseNZ has been a world leader since the pandemic arrived, playing a major role in helping countries set protocols and frameworks for exercise facilities within a covid environment.”

It is a leading non-profit organisation which represents more than 550 exercise facilities such as gyms, recreation facilities and yoga studios, as well as managing the registration of more than 3500 exercise professionals.

The ExerciseNZ framework how to operate during covid and now omicron was developed to provide a safe environment for New Zealanders wanting to attend exercise facilities so it met government’s requirements, but also international best practice.

Beddie says the exercise industry takes covid safety seriously and is taking all practicable steps to ensure this. By offering guidance for exercise providers to use at green, orange and red settings.

“The key protocols for gyms and indoor exercise facilities at red are: compulsory use of vaccine passes for staff and members, limits on capacity, and thorough sanitation practices. We want to tell the exercising public to stay away/get tested if you have symptoms, but otherwise keep exercising - it not only provides mental health benefits, but covid protection too.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Speech: NZ Moves To Red


Nine COVID-19 cases reported yesterday in the Nelson/Marlborough region have now been confirmed as the Omicron variant, and a further case from the same household was confirmed late yesterday....
More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Responding To The Need In Tonga


The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet...
More>>



 
 



Science Media Centre: Omicron Outbreak Would Move The Country To Red - Expert Reaction
The Prime Minister has announced if Omicron cases spread into the community, the country will move to the traffic light system's Red setting within 48 hours. Jacinda Ardern also mentioned there will be changes to the country's testing regime, with more use of Rapid Antigen Tests... More>>


Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>



Statistics: Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers
The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today. There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures... More>>


Financial Services Federation: Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes
Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government “I told you so” when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance... More>>

CTU: Too Many Kiwi Workers Financially Vulnerable As Omicron Looms
With New Zealand on the precipice of an Omicron outbreak and the economic upheaval that comes with it, the CTU’s annual Mood of the Workforce Survey shows the vast majority of kiwi workers do not have the financial resources to survive a period of unemployment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 