Council Customer Service Centre, Blenheim Library And Picton Library & Service Centre To Open On Monday 24 January

From 11.59pm tonight, Sunday 23 January Marlborough, along with the rest of New Zealand will move to Red under the Government’s Covid-19 Protection Framework (traffic light system).

The Customer Service Centre at the Marlborough District Council Office in Blenheim, the Blenheim Library and the Picton Library & Service Centre will be closed until 10.00 am on Monday 24 January 2022 to allow staff time to update and implement the Red Covid-19 Protection Framework protocols. If you need to contact Council before 10.00 am on Monday please

Ph: 03 520 7400 or email: mdc@marlborough.govt.nz

Marlborough Airport Terminal at Red

Please note that under the Red Covid-19 Protection Framework, only travellers arriving or departing will be accepted into the Marlborough Airport terminal.

