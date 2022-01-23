Council Customer Service Centre, Blenheim Library And Picton Library & Service Centre To Open On Monday 24 January
Sunday, 23 January 2022, 8:27 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
From 11.59pm tonight, Sunday 23 January Marlborough,
along with the rest of New Zealand will move to Red under
the Government’s Covid-19 Protection Framework (traffic
light system).
The Customer Service Centre at the
Marlborough District Council Office in Blenheim, the
Blenheim Library and the Picton Library & Service Centre
will be closed until 10.00 am on Monday 24 January 2022 to
allow staff time to update and implement the Red Covid-19
Protection Framework protocols. If you need to contact
Council before 10.00 am on Monday please
Ph: 03 520
7400 or email: mdc@marlborough.govt.nz
Marlborough
Airport Terminal at Red
Please note that under the
Red Covid-19 Protection Framework, only travellers arriving
or departing will be accepted into the Marlborough Airport
terminal.
