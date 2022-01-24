Wairakei Winch Rescue For Vehicle Roll – Greenlea Rescue Helicopter
Monday, 24 January 2022, 6:06 pm
Press Release: Philips Search and Rescue Trust
Around mid-morning yesterday, Sunday January 23, the
Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked near Wairakei to
assist a patient trapped in a vehicle down a 60m
bank.
Due to the nature of the terrain, the onboard
Intensive Care Paramedic was winched down to assess the
patient.
The patient was treated on scene by the
onboard Intensive Care Paramedic and then transported to
Waikato Hospital for further
treatment.
