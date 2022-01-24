Wairakei Winch Rescue For Vehicle Roll – Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

Around mid-morning yesterday, Sunday January 23, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked near Wairakei to assist a patient trapped in a vehicle down a 60m bank.

Due to the nature of the terrain, the onboard Intensive Care Paramedic was winched down to assess the patient.

The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Intensive Care Paramedic and then transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

© Scoop Media

