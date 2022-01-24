8.30am UPDATE - Fire, Evergreen Crescent, Trentham

Operations have begun again at the Evergreen Crescent fire ground this morning. Today we have one helicopter on the ground available for work as required and six crews - one from Manawatu-Whanganui, one from Horowhenua, and four from around Wellington. Firefighters dealt with a couple of hot spots overnight but the fire hasn't grown in size and remains around 14ha. Due to the great mahi by everyone yesterday, we're in a good position today for firefighters to continue mopping up the fire. People are reminded to please stay off the fire ground and away from the area to let firefighters do their work.

Nine COVID-19 cases reported yesterday in the Nelson/Marlborough region have now been confirmed as the Omicron variant, and a further case from the same household was confirmed late yesterday....

The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet...