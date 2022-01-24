Sky Tower Lights In Celebration Of WWF Whale Tales

Tonight, the Sky Tower will light in blue to celebrate the launch of the WWF Whale Tales campaign; a free, family friendly public art trail featuring 160 sculptures dotted across Auckland.

One of the sculptures is displayed at SkyCity Auckland and designed by Wētā Workshop. The sculpture expresses the need to protect and take care of the beautiful creatures of the ocean.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

