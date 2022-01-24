Sky Tower Lights In Celebration Of WWF Whale Tales
Monday, 24 January 2022, 6:49 pm Press Release: SKYCITY
Tonight,
the Sky Tower will light in blue to celebrate the launch of
the WWF Whale Tales campaign; a free, family friendly public
art trail featuring 160 sculptures dotted across
Auckland.
One of the sculptures is displayed at
SkyCity Auckland and designed by Wētā Workshop. The
sculpture expresses the need to protect and take care of the
beautiful creatures of the ocean.
The Sky Tower is the
Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure.
Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s
most recognisable landmarks.
SkyCity lights the Sky
Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support
financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other
celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or
solidarity.
Nine COVID-19 cases reported yesterday in the Nelson/Marlborough region have now been confirmed as the Omicron variant, and a further case from the same household was confirmed late yesterday.... More>>
The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet... More>>
Statistics: Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today. There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures... More>>