UPDATE: Serious Crash – State Highway 3, Taranaki

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash on the outskirts of New Plymouth this afternoon.

Emergency services were informed of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH3 and Holly Oak Terrace just after 1.15pm.

Another occupant of one of the vehicles has sustained serious injuries and has been transported to hospital by St John Ambulance.

State Highway 3 is closed in the vicinity of the crash and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or delay their travel.

© Scoop Media

