UPDATE: Serious Crash – State Highway 3, Taranaki
Monday, 24 January 2022, 6:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
serious crash on the outskirts of New Plymouth this
afternoon.
Emergency services were informed of the
two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH3 and Holly Oak
Terrace just after 1.15pm.
Another occupant of one of
the vehicles has sustained serious injuries and has been
transported to hospital by St John Ambulance.
State
Highway 3 is closed in the vicinity of the crash and
diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the area or delay their
travel.
