Orange To Red, What It Means At Council Facilities

Hamilton City Council is ready for adjusting services and facilities when it comes to COVID-19.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced the whole country was moving from Orange to Red in the alert level system at 11.59pm because of Omicron cases in the community.

Council workplaces and facilities can remain open in Red with safety measures already in place (scanning, mask wearing, 1 metre distancing).

At Red, there is a 100-person limit for events.

Council’s Chief Executive Lance Vervoort said: “We’re in a much stronger position to combat serious COVID-19 related illness since the introduction of our Staff Vaccination Policy, with more than 97% of our staff vaccinated, and the requirement for vaccination passes at facilities.

“The wellbeing of our staff and community is always our main priority and ensuring our city’s essential services are maintained.

“You are still be able to peruse books in our libraries, swim at the pools, and visit the Zoo, Museum and Gardens. There may be limits to the number of people we can have in our facilities at one time, if you’re asked to wait, please be patient with our teams.

“While there’s currently little difference for operating between Red and Orange for Council, we are ready and agile to manage whatever COVID-19 may bring thanks to the hard-work and commitment from all our staff.”

