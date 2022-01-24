Former Mayor Of Hamilton Appointed As The New President Of Governance New Zealand

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Monday, 24 January 2022, 8:38 pm
Press Release: Governance NZ

Governance New Zealand (GNZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Hardaker FCG FGNZ as its new President. Ms Hardaker, who is currently Chair of Women on Boards NZ which hosts the national Women in Governance Awards, has previously served as Vice-President. Ms Hardaker is a practicing lawyer who holds public and private sector directorships, and is the former Mayor of Hamilton.

Central Electoral Representative, Shane Bidois FCG FGNZ, Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Rangiwewehi, has been appointed the new Vice-President. Mr Bidois was previously GNZ Wellington Branch Committee Chair, and has held several governance roles, including Company Secretary and Legal Counsel. He is also a certified internal auditor and risk assurance manager, with postgraduate qualifications in law and bioethics. He has a strong interest in how governance within Aotearoa can be informed by Te Ao Māori and tikanga.

Outgoing President, Dr Denis Mowbray FCG FGNZ, continues as a GNZ Board member and as the New Zealand member representative on the Chartered Governance Institute’s international Council.

Three new directors were also recently elected to the board – Dr Coral Ingley PhD FCG FGNZ, Yee Yang Lee FCG FGNZ and Christopher Russell FCG FGNZ.

Ms Hardaker says she is delighted to take on the role of President and to continue the changes GNZ has been implementing under its new strategic plan. “I would like to thank Denis Mowbray for ably steering us through the past two years, including through the impact of Covid-19, and especially for his significant work and contribution to GNZ. I also acknowledge and thank outgoing Treasurer, Joy Tracey for her immense work and support for GNZ over the past six years.” 

Ms Hardaker says, “Businesses and directors are emerging from a period of considerable change, with many uncertainties still ahead. We are stepping into a new world, where inter-connectedness and co-dependencies of businesses affects our day to day lives, and the spotlight on directors and their leadership is greater than ever. The continuing challenges of Covid-19, climate change and compliance, and the imperative of board diversity and inclusion, are keeping directors busy. GNZ is here to provide governance support and professional development to our members and all directors during this crucial time.” 

Ms Hardaker says she is looking forward to working with the recently appointed Chief Executive, Graham Hill, Vice-President Shane Bidois, and the GNZ board and branches to meet the needs of the governance community. On his appointment, Mr Bidois said, “This year and always, the board’s focus will continue to be to further our goal of making our membership reflective of the Aotearoa of today.” 

Julie Hardaker is the second woman President of GNZ, after Dr Rosanne Hawarden FCG, author of the Women in the boardroom: International Governance Stocktake.

