UPDATE: Name Release, Addington Homicide Investigation

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:

Police can confirm Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera, 37, was the victim of the

homicide at Grove Road, Addington. She was a Colombian national.

Juliana’s next of kin in Colombia have been notified and are being

supported by the New Zealand Police and Victim Support.

Juliana had been resident in New Zealand for the past 10 years.

Police extend their deepest sympathies to Juliana's loved ones in New Zealand

and Colombia at this sad time.

Police continue to examine the scene at Grove Road and expect to be there

until the end of the week. A post-mortem examination was carried out today.

Police have not made any arrests and are continuing with enquiries in the

area to account for activity at the scene in the 24 hours prior to the body

being found on Saturday night.

