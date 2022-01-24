UPDATE: Name Release, Addington Homicide Investigation
Monday, 24 January 2022, 9:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Scott Anderson:
Police can
confirm Juliana Cayena Bonilla Herrera, 37, was the victim
of the
homicide at Grove Road, Addington. She was a
Colombian national.
Juliana’s next of kin in
Colombia have been notified and are being
supported by
the New Zealand Police and Victim Support.
Juliana had
been resident in New Zealand for the past 10
years.
Police extend their deepest sympathies to
Juliana's loved ones in New Zealand
and Colombia at this
sad time.
Police continue to examine the scene at
Grove Road and expect to be there
until the end of the
week. A post-mortem examination was carried out
today.
Police have not made any arrests and are
continuing with enquiries in the
area to account for
activity at the scene in the 24 hours prior to the
body
being found on Saturday
night.
