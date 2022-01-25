Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Truck Fire - Whangaparāoa Road, Stanmore Bay

Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are advising motorists to avoid a section of Whangaparāoa Road in Stanmore Bay following a truck fire.

Emergency services are currently at the scene near the intersection with Brightside Road.

The incident was reported just before 10am.

Delays are expected in the area and diversions will be put in place while emergency services carry out their work.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area or delay their travel if at all possible. We thank motorists in advance for their cooperation this morning.

 

