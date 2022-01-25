Truck Fire - Whangaparāoa Road, Stanmore Bay
Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists to avoid a section of
Whangaparāoa Road in Stanmore Bay following a truck
fire.
Emergency services are currently at the scene
near the intersection with Brightside Road.
The
incident was reported just before 10am.
Delays are
expected in the area and diversions will be put in place
while emergency services carry out their work.
Police
advise motorists to avoid the area or delay their travel if
at all possible. We thank motorists in advance for their
cooperation this
morning.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
As the Omicron infection wave prepares to break across New Zealand, the “red” condition is likely to be more of a form of gestural politics, than as a useful shield. Good ideas like masks and social distancing and limits on social gatherings are not going to do much to slow down the rate of infections. At base, the traffic light system has been a mechanism devised to enable businesses to continue to operate, regardless of the state or public health. It was created in response to the Delta outbreak, and it took final shape just as Omicron emerged in South Africa... More>>