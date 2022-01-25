Making Tauranga More Accessible For All

“E āhei ana te hunga katoa…accessible for everyone”.

Creating a network of highly accessible and inclusive public spaces, which will provide greater choice for disabled members of our community and visitors to Tauranga, is the aim of a new initiative by Tauranga City Council.

Funding of $400,000 is available annually over the next 10 years to contribute to projects that will create ‘accessible hotspots’. Hotspots will be geographic areas with a concentrated number of accessibility initiatives. For example, Mount Maunganui is already home to accessible picnic tables, beach access mats and the trail rider – Te kaiwhakatere. Future plans include accessible upgrades to the play area at Mount Drury Reserve – Hopukiore.

Council is seeking feedback from people with disabilities, mobility, sensory, audio, visual or other needs when accessing spaces, places and experiences, and their whānau and friends, to better understand what their specific access needs are and to get their ideas on how to make Tauranga even more accessible and liveable.

“Twenty seven per cent of Bay of Plenty residents are identified as disabled,” says Bryce McFall, Chair of Parafed Bay of Plenty.

“The accessible hotspots project will ensure the rights of disabled people are fully included and valued in our city.

“Tauranga City Council plays a major role in reducing the barriers faced by the disabled members of our community. The project is one of the key tools that will assist with reducing those barriers,” says Bryce.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the accessible hotspots project is about everyone being able to enjoy and play a full and active part in our city.

“Initially we’re concentrating on upgrades and improvements in the Mount Maunganui area as there are already a number of existing accessibility initiatives there. We’re also identifying priority areas within our city for future upgrades and improvements.”

Council will work alongside the Tauranga disability community to design and trial innovative and creative concepts and ideas.

Examples of the type of initiatives that could be included in an accessible hotspot are all abilities playgrounds, accessible walkways, accessible bathrooms, mobility car parks, accessible park furnishings, beach access mats and chairs, mobility scooter charging points, and navigation technology that supports people who are blind or have low vision.

“So, if you have specific access needs when visiting public places, or support someone who does, please have your say as we would love to hear from you,” says Anne.

Let us know your thoughts in a way that suits you:

Fill out the survey, send us your drawing, photos or video of your idea.

Email – accessiblehotspots@tauranga.govt.nz

Fill out the survey

Drop in to one of our two community days – either Wednesday 16 February or Saturday 19 February, 10am to 2pm, Mount Drury Reserve – Hopukiore play area

Meetings – if you’re a member of a community organisation you can invite the accessible hotspots project team to attend one of your meetings

New Zealand Sign Language – via https://www.seeflow.co.nz/direct – simply use the video recording function to record, review and submit your message and Seeflow will translate it and email it on to us

Post your ideas

We’re here to help so if you need assistance with providing your feedback, please get in touch.

For more information, visit Council’s website.

Please tell us your ideas by Monday 28 February 2022.

© Scoop Media

