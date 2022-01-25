Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Making Tauranga More Accessible For All

Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 12:20 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

“E āhei ana te hunga katoa…accessible for everyone”.

Creating a network of highly accessible and inclusive public spaces, which will provide greater choice for disabled members of our community and visitors to Tauranga, is the aim of a new initiative by Tauranga City Council.

Funding of $400,000 is available annually over the next 10 years to contribute to projects that will create ‘accessible hotspots’. Hotspots will be geographic areas with a concentrated number of accessibility initiatives. For example, Mount Maunganui is already home to accessible picnic tables, beach access mats and the trail rider – Te kaiwhakatere. Future plans include accessible upgrades to the play area at Mount Drury Reserve – Hopukiore.

Council is seeking feedback from people with disabilities, mobility, sensory, audio, visual or other needs when accessing spaces, places and experiences, and their whānau and friends, to better understand what their specific access needs are and to get their ideas on how to make Tauranga even more accessible and liveable.

“Twenty seven per cent of Bay of Plenty residents are identified as disabled,” says Bryce McFall, Chair of Parafed Bay of Plenty.

“The accessible hotspots project will ensure the rights of disabled people are fully included and valued in our city.

“Tauranga City Council plays a major role in reducing the barriers faced by the disabled members of our community. The project is one of the key tools that will assist with reducing those barriers,” says Bryce.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the accessible hotspots project is about everyone being able to enjoy and play a full and active part in our city.

“Initially we’re concentrating on upgrades and improvements in the Mount Maunganui area as there are already a number of existing accessibility initiatives there. We’re also identifying priority areas within our city for future upgrades and improvements.”

Council will work alongside the Tauranga disability community to design and trial innovative and creative concepts and ideas.

Examples of the type of initiatives that could be included in an accessible hotspot are all abilities playgrounds, accessible walkways, accessible bathrooms, mobility car parks, accessible park furnishings, beach access mats and chairs, mobility scooter charging points, and navigation technology that supports people who are blind or have low vision.

“So, if you have specific access needs when visiting public places, or support someone who does, please have your say as we would love to hear from you,” says Anne. 

Let us know your thoughts in a way that suits you:
Fill out the survey, send us your drawing, photos or video of your idea.

  • Email – accessiblehotspots@tauranga.govt.nz
  • Fill out the survey
  • Drop in to one of our two community days – either Wednesday 16 February or Saturday 19 February, 10am to 2pm, Mount Drury Reserve – Hopukiore play area
  • Meetings – if you’re a member of a community organisation you can invite the accessible hotspots project team to attend one of your meetings
  • New Zealand Sign Language – via https://www.seeflow.co.nz/direct – simply use the video recording function to record, review and submit your message and Seeflow will translate it and email it on to us
  • Post your ideas
  • We’re here to help so if you need assistance with providing your feedback, please get in touch.

For more information, visit Council’s website.

Please tell us your ideas by Monday 28 February 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics Of Omicron Treatment, Plus A Playlist


As the Omicron infection wave prepares to break across New Zealand, the “red” condition is likely to be more of a form of gestural politics, than as a useful shield. Good ideas like masks and social distancing and limits on social gatherings are not going to do much to slow down the rate of infections. At base, the traffic light system has been a mechanism devised to enable businesses to continue to operate, regardless of the state or public health. It was created in response to the Delta outbreak, and it took final shape just as Omicron emerged in South Africa...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Thousands Join Call To Retain New Zealand’s Children’s Commissioner
More than 6000 Kiwis have joined Save the Children New Zealand’s call to retain the vital role of Children’s Commissioner, as the Government considers a new bill proposing major changes to the office, including the removal of a named Children’s Commissioner... More>>


Science Media Centre: Omicron Outbreak Would Move The Country To Red - Expert Reaction
The Prime Minister has announced if Omicron cases spread into the community, the country will move to the traffic light system's Red setting within 48 hours. Jacinda Ardern also mentioned there will be changes to the country's testing regime, with more use of Rapid Antigen Tests... More>>


Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


TradeMe: Property Prices Increase By A Record 25% In One Year
In December, the national average asking price jumped by a quarter year on year, to reach a new high of $956,150, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record... More>>


Statistics: Departures Lift Border Crossing Numbers
The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border went up in November 2021, mostly due to an increase in departures, Stats NZ said today. There were 28,700 border crossings in November 2021, made up of 12,300 arrivals and 16,400 departures... More>>


Financial Services Federation: Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes
Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government “I told you so” when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 