Cancellation Of 2022 Adam Summer Celebration

It is with heavy hearts that the Nelson Music Festival Trust has decided to cancel the 2022 Adam Summer Celebration.

Please know it was a careful process of considering all options, but foremost was the health and safety of our community of musicians, audiences and supporters.

We know this is incredibly disappointing. We truly appreciate how passionate our Adam whānau are for our event, and we acknowledge the planning and commitment from you all.

Our special thanks and recognition to our wonderful musicians, who have already dedicated hours of preparation and rehearsal – so close!

Please be assured that tickets are fully refundable. Ticket holders will receive an email today from Nelson Centre of Musical Arts with further information.

We acknowledge that we are just one of many festivals and events who are making this difficult decision. The reverberations are felt amongst artists and audiences, all of whom were so looking forward to the thrill of live performance.

While this is yet another setback to the performing arts sector, we remain resolute that we will soon be able to come together to share our passion for chamber music.

He waka eke noa

Chair, Colleen Marshall (MNZM)

Nelson Music Festival Trust

Adam Chamber Music Festival is a biennial ten-day festival in Nelson, with true collaboration at the heart of its programming of New Zealand and international artists. The Festival creates a fully immersive experience, both for its performers and its audience. Adam Chamber Music Festival is one of New Zealand’s most successful boutique festivals. Its international aspect extends to its audience, with many coming from around the globe – a feat envied by other festivals.

Due to the impossibility of presenting an international programme in 2021, the Festival was postponed and an interim four-day event was created, Adam Summer Celebration, bringing that same high quality music and performance to the stage, but with the spotlight on New Zealand artists and audiences. With the 2021 Celebration such an overwhelming success, the plan was to present it again in February 2022.

www.music.org.nz

