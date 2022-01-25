Police Seek Witnesses Following Alleged Assault

Police are seeking witnesses to an alleged assault in central Wellington on Sunday morning.

The incident happened at about 4.30am on 23 January outside a 24-hour-retail store on the corner of Cuba Street and Ghuznee Street.

The victim, who was initially transported to Wellington Hospital for treatment, is now recovering at home.

A man was arrested at the time.

He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Thursday 27 January

charged with injuring with intent to injure.

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file

number 220123/3576.



