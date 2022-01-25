Police Seek Witnesses Following Alleged Assault
Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking witnesses to an alleged assault in
central Wellington on Sunday morning.
The incident
happened at about 4.30am on 23 January outside a
24-hour-retail store on the corner of Cuba Street and
Ghuznee Street.
The victim, who was initially
transported to Wellington Hospital for treatment, is now
recovering at home.
A man was arrested at the
time.
He is due to appear in the Wellington District
Court on Thursday 27 January
charged with injuring with
intent to injure.
Anyone who saw the incident is asked
to contact Police on 105 and quote file
number
220123/3576.
