UPDATE - Serious Crash, Invercargill

One person in this afternoon's crash in Invercargill was taken to hospital in

critical condition.

The two-vehicle crash shortly before 2:30pm happened at the intersection of

McQuarrie and Brown Streets.

The road was closed for a time and reopened shortly after 6:30pm.

It's understood two other people involved were also injured.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

