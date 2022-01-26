Parents And Drivers – Keep Children Safe!
Parents and drivers play an important role in keeping
children safe from harm
as they cycle, walk, bus, and scooter their way back to school.
As people are coming
back from holidays to return to work, parents also
need
to prepare their children to start or go back to school. Police is
encouraging parents to talk to their children about being safe around roads,
and to remember to be safe themselves when they’re on the road.
“Young children can be excitable and can be
distracted when they’re
heading to and from school. That means they may forget to check before
passing driveways, or miss hazards on the roads. So it’s important to
instil in them just how important being safe around roads is,” says
Superintendent Steve Greally, Director National Road Policing Centre.
“It is also important
to remind them of these safety messages frequently,
even as they become young adults. As teenagers they may be more prone to
having their heads down in a phone, wearing earphones, and potentially not
paying attention when they should be, such as when crossing a road.”
Police
suggests parents sit down with their kids before the end of
the
holidays and have a conversation around road safety rules.
“If your child will be going to school on
their own for the first time,
show them the safest route to get to school and back home and practice with
them, including the safest places to cross.
“It is
important to remind children, and to remember ourselves as
adults,
that any time we cross a road we must stop, look, and listen for any cars,
motorbikes, or cyclists before stepping out.
“If you’re wearing earphones, take
them out or mute them for a minute and
if you’re talking on the phone pause the conversation so that you can cross
safely. The person you’re talking with will understand.”
Police is also reminding drivers about
how to behave near schools and around
school buses.
“If you break the rules – your children
will think it’s OK for them to
break the rules. That can put lives in danger, so be a good example for your
children.
“Drivers also need to watch your
speed around schools and be extra alert in
case a child runs out in front of you without warning. Children can make
mistakes, so always be aware.
Sometimes
children can’t be seen if they are behind cars so look
under cars
for the possibility of feet. Stay below the 30km/h speed limit for passing
schools and below 20km/h speed limit when passing school buses.
“Even small
increases in speed result in a much greater increase in
your
stopping distance, and that can mean the difference between life and death
for our children.”
Waka
Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) has road safety advice for
families on
their website at
https://education.nzta.govt.nz/teacher-resources/school-community-partnerships/road-safety-advice-for-families/