Tom James Appointed WSP Fellow At The Helen Clark Foundation
Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 7:28 am
Press Release: WSP
WSP in New Zealand and The Helen Clark Foundation are
thrilled to announce that Tom James has been appointed as
the new WSP research fellow at the Helen Clark Foundation,
taking over from Holly Walker.
During her two years as
WSP fellow Holly authored multiple reports on the major
challenges facing Aotearoa, including loneliness,
urban
sustainability and how the zero
carbon transformation can be made more equitable. Holly
will continue at the Helen Clark Foundation as Deputy
Director, leading a project about maternal mental
health.
Previously, Tom James worked as a press
secretary and acting advisor to Transport Minister Michael
Wood. Tom has also worked in the private sector for insights
consulting firms doing both qualitative and quantitative
research. Tom will spend his tenure as Fellow producing
high-quality research with WSP in New Zealand and promoting
public policy that helps make Aotearoa New Zealand fairer
for
all.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Find more from WSP
on InfoPages.
As the Omicron infection wave prepares to break across New Zealand, the “red” condition is likely to be more of a form of gestural politics, than as a useful shield. Good ideas like masks and social distancing and limits on social gatherings are not going to do much to slow down the rate of infections. At base, the traffic light system has been a mechanism devised to enable businesses to continue to operate, regardless of the state or public health. It was created in response to the Delta outbreak, and it took final shape just as Omicron emerged in South Africa... More>>