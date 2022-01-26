Kulim Park Temporarily Closed To Vehicles
Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 9:44 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Kulim Park in Ōtūmoetai will be temporarily closed to
vehicles on 26 and 27 January while ashphalting work is
completed.
Tauranga City Council is carrying out an
extensive upgrade to the park, including a new playground,
parking layout and shared pathway. Most of the construction
was completed before Christmas, including the new
playground, but finishing touches are needed to the
carpark.
Construction areas are safely fenced off so
people will still be able to use parts of the park, but they
will need to park their vehicles away from the park. The
carpark at the Tauranga Yacht Club at the Kulim Avenue end
of the park will be open for limited parking.
The park
will be open to vehicles again on Friday.
To find out
more about the Kulim Park upgrade visit the Council website.
