Kulim Park Temporarily Closed To Vehicles

Kulim Park in Ōtūmoetai will be temporarily closed to vehicles on 26 and 27 January while ashphalting work is completed.

Tauranga City Council is carrying out an extensive upgrade to the park, including a new playground, parking layout and shared pathway. Most of the construction was completed before Christmas, including the new playground, but finishing touches are needed to the carpark.

Construction areas are safely fenced off so people will still be able to use parts of the park, but they will need to park their vehicles away from the park. The carpark at the Tauranga Yacht Club at the Kulim Avenue end of the park will be open for limited parking.

The park will be open to vehicles again on Friday.

To find out more about the Kulim Park upgrade visit the Council website.

