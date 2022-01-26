Funding Boost For Kāpiti Coast District Council Age Friendly Project

Kāpiti Coast District Council is one of eight organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age friendly fund.

The Office for Seniors funds grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Kāpiti Coast District Council received $15,000 towards employing their “Toiora Kaumātua – Elder Welbeing Project” which seeks to create an Age friendly environment for kaumātua focused on addressing the needs of Māori in the Kāpiti District.

The project aims to develop aspects of the Kāpiti Age friendly plan that meet the needs identified by Māori kaumātua living in the district.

The project brings together providers of senior services to develop culturally appropriate communications and engagement planning targeting kaumātua.

Funding will also go towards establishing and trialling a kaumātua coordinator role to liaise and work with Māori kaumātua to implement activities and events as part of the District’s Age friendly plan.

“Becoming an Age friendly district is important to us, we have been working alongside Kāpiti Greypower and local kaumātua to develop a plan for wellbeing. This funding will help us put that plan into action,” says Kāpiti Coast District Council, Manager Connected Communities, Tania Parata.

“The Toiora Kaumātua initiative is action based and is part of our Age friendly Kāpiti workstream. We will be planning a wellbeing expo and workshops for kaumātua on important issues in a way that works for them.”

Office for Seniors Director, Diane Turner, says initiatives like these were even more important in the wake of COVID-19.

“Age-friendly projects like this one will help with the recovery from the pandemic and strengthen community connections for the future,” she said.

“With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community.”

Seven other projects from across the country were also successful in this round of Age friendly fund grants. For more information on the projects, the recipients and the Age friendly fund go to: Funding for age friendly communities | Te Tari Kaumātua (officeforseniors.govt.nz)<https://officeforseniors.govt.nz/our-work/age-friendly-communities/funding-for-age-friendly-communities/>

