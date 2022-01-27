Update - Crash, Kairanga Bunnythorpe Road, Manawatu
Thursday, 27 January 2022, 6:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
26 January
One person has died in a crash on
Kairanga Bunnythorpe Road this evening.
It happened
shortly before 5:10pm when a car left the road.
The
road has now reopened.
The circumstances of the crash
remain under
investigation.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
National Party leader Christopher Luxon is being allowed to get away with murder. Luxon is not being challenged over his repeated assertions that the rest of the world has enjoyed ready access to rapid antigen tests (aka RATS) for a year, so why aren’t we? In fact, the reality across the Tasman for the past month has seen a colossal shambles unfold over (a) the availability and (b) the affordability of these tests. RATS have become a case of panic buying on steroids. Amid reports of price gouging, stock-piling, socially inequitable access and empty shelves... More>>