Investigation Launched Following Death Of Baby

A baby with critical injuries died in Starship Hospital yesterday (26 January).

The baby was taken to Invercargill Hospital on Saturday morning (22 January), and subsequently transferred to Starship.

A homicide investigation is now underway in relation to how the baby received the injuries.

Police are continuing to speak with residents of an Elizabeth Street, Invercargill property, and no one else is currently being sought.

Police's thoughts are with the baby's whānau.

The family have requested privacy at this difficult time.

