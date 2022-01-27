Voucher Programme Continues, Update On Reactivating Tamaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package

The Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme continues as planned, with the second wave of vouchers to be allocated to registered Aucklanders on Tuesday, 1 February.

The allocation next week will be 50,000 vouchers, and recipients have 14 days, or until 11.59pm, 15 February to use the voucher to book an experience. Aucklanders have until 30 April 2022 to enjoy the experience or activity of their choice. Vouchers not used to book an experience before expiry are reallocated in future draws.

Aucklanders can still register at exploreaucklandnow.co.nz for the chance to receive a $50 (individual) or $100 (family) voucher in the two subsequent draws on 15 February and 1 March 2022.

The vouchers can be used to cover or contribute towards booking eligible experiences on the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Bookme website. Successful voucher recipients are notified by email and those registered are encouraged to check email and spam folders for the notification.

At the red traffic light setting, many activity and attractions operators can open safely with My Vaccine Pass requirements and some restrictions - as outlined by the Ministry of Health.

Mayor Phil Goff encourages Aucklanders to make use of the vouchers to enjoy what Auckland has to offer, and reminds everyone to stay safe.

“These vouchers recognise the massive effort made by Aucklanders last year as we locked down for more than 100 days to slow the spread of COVID-19 and buy time for the rest of New Zealand to get vaccinated,” he says.

“Auckland is open for business and there are many fantastic experiences on offer around the region that can be enjoyed under the current COVID-19 Red setting.

“Please remember to stay safe when you are out and about. Remember to mask up when necessary, track your movements with the NZ COVID Tracer app and stay home and get tested if you’re feeling unwell. This will slow the spread of COVID-19 and help keep our communities safe.”

A reminder that those who received a voucher in the first wave, on 15 January, have until 11.59pm this Saturday, (29 January) to use their voucher to book an experience.

Local Activation Fund Programme and Discount Programme

Gathering limits for events at the red setting have impacted the Local Activation Fund Programme and Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Discount programme - the two other programmes in the Reactivating Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package.

So far, 53 events have been approved for funding since last December and of these, programming and activities for 20 events have already started or been delivered while 27 events can go ahead in the red setting.

Events and programmes already started or delivered include the Experiencing Marine Reserves Summer Series, which is running until 2 April (with some events already sold out); the Whau Pasifika Trust school-ready holiday programme in west Auckland until 28 January; the community-focused Southside Summer Series that’s on until 3 March; and the Matauranga Māori education programme.

The Discount Programme and the phase two of the Local Activation Fund Programme have both been paused while Auckland Unlimited awaits guidance from the Government on a sensible approach to enable the full delivery of these programmes under COVID-19 constraints.

The region’s economic and cultural agency, Auckland Unlimited, is delivering the three programmes on behalf of the New Zealand Government.

Auckland Unlimited’s Director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford, says that it continues to be important for Aucklanders to support the business community and cultural sector.

“This support package was developed to help revive economic, social and cultural activities in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. We hope that the voucher programme will continue to see Aucklanders safely enjoy experiences and support businesses across our region.

“These vouchers have already seen more than 43,500 experiences booked. We’ve had positive feedback from attraction and activity operators about how the increase in bookings and being able to welcome people through their doors has really boosted the morale of their teams,” says Ford.

“In the Local Activation and Discount programmes, we are mindful of the health situation so we are working through the implications of timing for the applications for wonderful programmes that can best be delivered successfully in an orange setting. We appreciate all the effort that community organisations, event organisers and attractions are putting into creating enriching experiences for Aucklanders and we are committed to continue supporting eligible initiatives with funding,” says Pam Ford.

Key numbers of the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme, as of Thursday 27 January*:

*Updates on statistics will be available on Wednesday, 2 February

43,500+ experiences (individual tickets) have been booked using the vouchers.

experiences (individual tickets) have been booked using the vouchers. 10,700+ vouchers have been used to book experiences, so far.

vouchers have been used to book experiences, so far. 50,000 vouchers will be allocated on 1 February.

vouchers will be allocated on 1 February. 174,000+ Aucklanders have registered for the voucher programme since 15 December.

Aucklanders have registered for the voucher programme since 15 December. Almost 100 businesses have received bookings through the programme.

businesses have received bookings through the programme. 100,000 vouchers are available across the programme.

Key numbers of the Local Activation Fund as on 21 January 2022

53 applications approved since December 2021.

applications approved since December 2021. 20 events or programmes have already commenced or been delivered.

events or programmes have already commenced or been delivered. 27 events can go ahead in the current red setting.

about the Explore Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme - click here

Please click here for images from some participating operators of eligible experiences in the Tāmaki Makaurau Voucher Programme.

Anticipating that redemption rates will not be 100%, 30,000 vouchers were allocated in the first draw and 50,000 will be allocated in the second draw. Vouchers that are not redeemed within 14 days will be reallocated in future draws.

Aucklanders can still register at exploreaucklandnow.co.nz for the chance to receive a $50 (individual) or $100 (family) voucher in subsequent draws on 1 February, 15 February and 1 March 2022.

ABOUT THE Discount Programme – click here

ABOUT THE Local Activation Programme – click here

© Scoop Media

