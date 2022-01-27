New Director Appointed To Council CCO Watercare Services Limited

Auckland Council has appointed Julian Smith as a new director to the board of its council-controlled organisation, Watercare Services Limited.





Julian Smith

This appointment will fill the need identified for additional skills in stakeholder engagement and customer communications on the Watercare board.

The appointment was approved by a panel of the Mayor, Councillor Christine Fletcher and Independent Māori Statutory Board Chair, David Taipari under a delegation approved by the Appointments and Performance Review committee (APR) in November.

Councillor Chris Darby represented the committee on the interview panel and welcomes the new appointment.

“The interview panel was unanimous in supporting Julian’s appointment from a strong field of candidates. His skills and insights will be invaluable in strengthening Watercare’s customer focus as it embarks on a substantial capital works programme and embeds water efficiency into the organisation’s operating model,” says Cr Darby.

For full details visit OurAuckland

© Scoop Media

