New Director Appointed To Council CCO Watercare Services Limited
Thursday, 27 January 2022, 3:00 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Auckland Council has appointed Julian Smith as a new
director to the board of its council-controlled
organisation, Watercare Services Limited.
Julian
Smith
This appointment will fill the need
identified for additional skills in stakeholder engagement
and customer communications on the Watercare
board.
The appointment was approved by a panel of the
Mayor, Councillor Christine Fletcher and Independent Māori
Statutory Board Chair, David Taipari under a delegation
approved by the Appointments and Performance Review
committee (APR) in November.
Councillor Chris Darby
represented the committee on the interview panel and
welcomes the new appointment.
“The interview panel
was unanimous in supporting Julian’s appointment from a
strong field of candidates. His skills and insights will be
invaluable in strengthening Watercare’s customer focus as
it embarks on a substantial capital works programme and
embeds water efficiency into the organisation’s operating
model,” says Cr Darby.
