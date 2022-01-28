Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal For Information Following Westport Burglary

Friday, 28 January 2022, 8:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

West Coast Police is appealing for information regarding outstanding stolen property following a recent burglary and theft of a vehicle in Westport.

On the morning of Monday 24 January an unmarked courier vehicle was stolen in Westport. The van contained approximately 60 courier packages and parcels to be delivered in Westport that day.

On Wednesday 26th January the van was recovered and a man arrested. At this stage the stolen courier packages and parcels remain outstanding and Police believe these items may be hidden in either the Westport or Greymouth areas.

Enquiries are in progress with the courier company to try and identify the large number of affected people in Westport township who have had packages stolen.

A 38-year-old man appeared in the Greymouth Court on the 27th January facing charges including burglary, theft of a vehicle, theft and arson.

Members of the public with any information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen courier packages and parcels or the movements of the courier vehicle - described as a silver Honda Elysion people-mover - between 24th and 26th January should contact Greymouth or Westport Police and quote file number
220124/6520.

They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

