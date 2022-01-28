Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Protest At The Wellington Cup

Friday, 28 January 2022, 9:16 am
Press Release: Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses

Horse racing is a blood sport

What: Protest at Wellington Cup 
When: Tomorrow! Saturday 29th January 2022 11am - 1pm
Where: Cnr Sutherland Drive and Fergusson Drive, Trentham, Upper Hut (outside Children First Early Childhood Centre)

Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) will have a strong presence outside the cruel Wellington Cup tomorrow, an event which last year led to the death of six year old gelding Rock On Wood.

Animal Rights Activist & CPR spokesperson Frances Baker said, "Horse racing is on the decline, as confirmed by The Treasury in the Impact Statement 2019."

Even media outlets and fashion designers are now openly calling for an end to the industry.

"Two of the most reputable and influential newspapers in the US - The Washing Post and The Philadelphia Inquirer have both called for horse racing to end stating 'Horse racing has outlived it's time'.''

"When the public go to the Wellington Cup to have fun what they do not appreciate is that there is the dark side to racing. We believe they deserve to know the truth, which is one of the many reasons why we will be protesting outside the Wellington Cup." Ms Baker said.

The event will also host Fashion In The Field judges Anna Campbell, Stephanie Murray, Claire Hahn, Carl Manderson and Lou Heller. CPR emailed both Anna Campbell and Stephanie Murray with information regarding the systemic cruelty in horse racing. Both failed to respond.

"These judges are all actively endorsing and normalising animal cruelty behind the facade of fashion" Ms Baker said.

"Two Australian fashion designers who used to attend the Melbourne Cup have been quite outspoken on the reasons they believe fashion labels are making a mistake by associating themselves with horse racing. They even referred to as it being 'Hunger games esque' which is a very fitting statement."

In the article, co-owner and creative director of Twoobs, Jess Dadon, stated “Ninety-four per cent of our followers said they did not support the Cup. But interestingly, 48 per cent said they once did – so attitudes are definitely shifting.”

Full article in the Australian Financial Review available here.

In 2021 there were at least:

  • 25 deaths on track (more will die off track after sustaining racing related injuries)
  • 636 incidents of "excessive" whip use
  • 226 horses who were too afraid to go into the barrier or were fractious/distressed once inside (in the last quarter last year 37% of those didn't race)
  • 309 total injuries - 157 were considered serious
  • 49 horses who were reported to have suffered exercise induced pulmonary haemorrhage (EIPH). The true number of horses bleeding in the lungs would be much greater since most cases of EIPH go undetected.
  • .Many are killed behind the scenes simply for not being profitable. Approximately 3,000 New Zealand thoroughbred horses are unaccounted for on a yearly basis. Report available here

"'The industry have long fooled the public into believing that their horses are loved, well cared for and that they love to run, when in fact these horses are made powerless to humans through harsh training techiniques and the use of pain and fear inflicting implements. They are treated like commodities who are disregarded, discarded and disposed of" Ms Baker said.

Read about our New Zealand campaign here.

Watch CPR's latest documentary here.

