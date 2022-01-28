Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Goff Welcomes Transformative Light Rail Investment For Auckland

Friday, 28 January 2022, 9:22 am
Press Release: Auckland City

Mayor Phil Goff says today’s light rail announcement is critical to Auckland’s future, and its ability to deal with congestion and emissions-reduction challenges, and provide for intensive housing to meet future projected population growth.

“City Centre to Māngere Light Rail is the critical link needed to develop a rapid transit network around the city to prevent future gridlock,” he says.

“It enables future rapid transit to the northwest and a third harbour crossing to the north. It will create a linked network which will also connect to the east via the planned Airport to Botany rapid transit route and the Eastern Busway, which is already under construction.

“For more than half a century, Auckland’s rapid population growth has not been matched by a corresponding investment in transport infrastructure. The result is congestion and more than 40 per cent of the city’s carbon emissions coming from transport.

“These are two of the biggest challenges facing the city, and can only be addressed by transformational change, which the light rail project is part of.

“The city’s other major challenge is for more and intensified housing to stop sprawl. The light rail corridor will enable housing intensification, which will cater for 200,000 additional people within the city, a quarter of the city’s projected future growth.

“It will also enable access to a forecast 97,000 extra jobs which will be created in the corridor,” Phil Goff said.

“This investment is the biggest ever made in Auckland’s transport infrastructure. It needs to be—to ensure a transport system that is future proofed.

“The investment is critical to addressing the productivity costs of congestion in the city, conservatively estimated at $1.3 billion a year and growing. And while the investment is large, it will be offset by not having to invest similar sums in the future to provide infrastructure for greenfield developments for a sprawling city.

“This is a project that will be transformational for this city and our nation, and I thank the Government for its foresight and commitment,” Mayor Goff says.

Deputy Mayor Bill Cashmore says, “As well as transforming our transport network, Light Rail is an opportunity to shape Auckland and continue our progress towards building a quality compact city and addressing our housing challenges.

“It will unlock urban growth and employment opportunities—including up to 66,000 new homes and 97,000 new jobs—while improving access to new intensive housing developments and the rapidly growing Auckland Airport employment precinct.”

 

  • Auckland Council’s governing body committed in December 2021 to partnering with government on the Auckland Light Rail Project and noted that Auckland Council strongly supports a Rapid Transit Network for Auckland.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland City on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rapid Antigen Testing


National Party leader Christopher Luxon is being allowed to get away with murder. Luxon is not being challenged over his repeated assertions that the rest of the world has enjoyed ready access to rapid antigen tests (aka RATS) for a year, so why aren’t we? In fact, the reality across the Tasman for the past month has seen a colossal shambles unfold over (a) the availability and (b) the affordability of these tests. RATS have become a case of panic buying on steroids. Amid reports of price gouging, stock-piling, socially inequitable access and empty shelves...
More>>



 
 


The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>


Save The Children: Thousands Join Call To Retain New Zealand’s Children’s Commissioner
More than 6000 Kiwis have joined Save the Children New Zealand’s call to retain the vital role of Children’s Commissioner, as the Government considers a new bill proposing major changes to the office, including the removal of a named Children’s Commissioner... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>


Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>


TradeMe: Property Prices Increase By A Record 25% In One Year
In December, the national average asking price jumped by a quarter year on year, to reach a new high of $956,150, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 