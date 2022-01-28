Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Date For SYNTHONY In The Bowl

Friday, 28 January 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

SYNTHONY In The Bowl has been rescheduled to a new date of Saturday 23 April 2022.

Synthony, along with partners New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) and Venture Taranaki are proud to present the return of SYNTHONY In The Bowl - on a Covid-delayed schedule - with the biggest dance tracks from the past 30 years, performed by an Orchestra, DJs, singers and live performers at the beautiful Bowl of Brooklands.

“We understand the organiser’s decision to postpone Synthony’s February show given the circumstances, but are excited the performance will still be going ahead at the Bowl on ANZAC weekend, Saturday 23 April,” says Teresa Turner, NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Services.

Major events attract thousands of visitors to Taranaki, who stay in accommodation, dine out, shop and visit other attractions, adding to the vibrancy of our place. With new titles as the Most Liveable City and Sunniest Region in New Zealand, visitors still have countless reasons to come and explore Taranaki.

All tickets are automatically transferred to the new date of 23 April, 2022. If ticketholders can no longer attend on the rescheduled date, refunds can be requested via Ticketek.

SYNTHONY In The Bowl

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth

Tickets from SYNTHONY.com


*Please note in the event of bad weather, the SYNTHONY In The Bowl rain date is Sunday 24 April, 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Local Responses To The Global Problems Of Inflation


In the United Kingdom, inflation is running at its highest rate in 30 years. In the US, inflation hit 7% during 2021. You wouldn’t want to be in Estonia, where inflation has just hit 12%. Across the Eurozone – the measurement methods vary – inflation is averaging out at 5%. In Canada, inflation is running at its highest level in 30 years. Inflation is not simply a problem afflicting developed countries. In a developing country like Brazil inflation is running at its highest level in seven years...
More>>



 
 


The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Announces Three Phase Public Health Response To Omicron
The Government has announced a three phase Omicron plan that aims to slow down and limit the spread of an outbreak, Associate Minister of Health, Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today. “Through the course of managing Omicron, we will be taking a phased approach. As case numbers grow both testing and isolation approaches will change in response... More>>


Save The Children: Thousands Join Call To Retain New Zealand’s Children’s Commissioner
More than 6000 Kiwis have joined Save the Children New Zealand’s call to retain the vital role of Children’s Commissioner, as the Government considers a new bill proposing major changes to the office, including the removal of a named Children’s Commissioner... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>


Transparency International: New Zealand Retains Top Ranking In Annual Corruption Perceptions Index
New Zealand is once again ranked least corrupt in the world by Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions Index. This year New Zealand’s score of 88 out of 100 is unchanged resulting in it being first equal with Denmark and Finland... More>>


TradeMe: Property Prices Increase By A Record 25% In One Year
In December, the national average asking price jumped by a quarter year on year, to reach a new high of $956,150, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national average asking price increase was the largest on record... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 