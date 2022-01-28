Looking For Love And Litter On The Lakefront

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Friday, 28 January 2022, 1:03 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Looking for love? Looking to make new friends? Or already happily loved-up and just looking to make a difference to Taupō?

Come to the ‘Looking for Love and Litter’ clean-up event on the main lakefront opposite Taupō Mini Golf on Sunday 20 February!

A fun event for the attached and unattached to help look after the place we love, meet others who also care about the environment and maybe find a new friend at the same time.

Taupō District Council environmental ranger Shannon Hanson who runs regular public clean-up events, said part of the idea behind Looking for Love and Litter is to draw attention to the importance of caring for our place via a new event concept.

“We’ll hopefully pull in an audience we don’t normally see a lot of at litter pick-ups: teens and people in their 20s. I’m hoping this event will encourage that age range to see that volunteering makes you feel good and connects you with your community,” Shannon said.

“And if people also have the opportunity to meet a new friend or maybe someone they’d like to know better, that would be an added benefit too!”

To make it easy to see who’s there for more than just the environmental benefits, attendees can wear have the option of dressing in traffic light colours to indicate their status. So, if you’re single – wear green. If you’re already happily attached – wear red. If it’s complicated or you just threw on the first thing that came to hand – wear whatever you want!

After the two-hour clean up, there will be an optional mix and mingle at the Pub’n Grub to meet other litter picker-uppers.

Taupō is expected to be in Red under the Covid-19 traffic light framework so vaccine passes will be required to attend.

What: Looking for Love and Litter

When: Sunday 20 February, 10am to 12pm

Where: Meet on the lakefront opposite Taupō Mini Golf

